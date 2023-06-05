New AFC Telford United keeper Brandon Hall out to make an impact across the county

New Bucks keeper Brandon Hall

Kevin Wilkin landed his first summer target last week as Hall joined Bucks as their new number-one goalkeeper.

Hall played 40 times for Gloucester City last season in the National League North as the side finished seventh after a successful campaign.

But Hall's talents are not restricted to shot-stopping as the 30-year-old works with the next generation of footballers as the lead coach on the IHM Football Academy based at Ellesmere College.

The academy is effectively a football boarding school – where students go to study, live and play the nation's most followed sport.

And Hall says it is something he has a huge passion for: "The IHM run two sites, and I am at the one based at Ellesmere College.

"We have a fantastic bunch of lads with about 40 players from year seven to year 13. The IHM run a full-time football program which I lead on.

"I am six months into the role and it is something which is a huge passion of mine as well."

West Brom boss Carlos Coberan was a goalkeeper, as was Nuno Espirito Santo the former Wolves manager who had immense success at Molineux.

And Hall enjoys helping goalkeepers, but believes he has a good understanding of the game as a whole.

He said: "I try to help out the goalkeepers where I can, but it is coaching from all aspects - I am I suppose effectively the manager there.

"From a young age I have played every position on the pitch so I have got a good understanding of the game as a whole, but I found myself as a goalkeeper where I suppose you are seeing the whole picture in front of you.

"You do appreciate the different positions and tactical aspects of the game.

"It is something that I have been interested in for a while, and I have been a goalkeeper coach in the past, but I have found my stride in being more of an outfield coach as well."

Hall will begin training with his Telford team-mates soon as their pre-season schedule is set to get underway against Racing Club Warwick on Saturday, July 8th.

And the former Charlton Athletic youth player said manager Wilkin was a huge part of the reason why he joined the club.

"The manager is a big part of it," he continued.

"I have said in other interviews playing against his Brackley sides they have been tough to break down.

"They have been defensively sound and he is someone who is vastly experienced at a higher level being part of play-off pushes in higher leagues.

"Having that sort of manager at this level is a huge attraction for the club, so that is partly one of the reasons I have joined but another one is personal circumstances.

"I travelled a lot with other clubs, but to have lived in Shrewsbury for the last five or six years it would have been a shame to have never played for Telford.