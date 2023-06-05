AFC Telford United swoop in to sign ex-Hereford defender Orrin Pendley

Orrin Pendley Signs for AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head Stadium (Kieran Griffin) Orrin Pendley in action during his Rushall Olympic days

Pendley, 27, was recently released by Hereford after a season with the Bulls, with whom he made 32 appearances, including 27 starts, in National North last term.

Kevin Wilkin’s recruitment drive for next season’s step three campaign continues to gather pace as the experienced non-league defender adds to the list of new faces.

Pendley, who was born and is based in Redditch, follows Gloucester City goalkeeper Brandon Hall and Peterborough Sports’ Nathan Fox through the door at the New Bucks Head, and has signed a one-year deal.

The central defender, who stands at 6ft 2ins, counts Redditch United, Kettering Town, Rushall Olympic and Tamworth among his former clubs in a career mostly spent in step three of the non-league pyramid prior to a move to Edgar Street last summer.

He began last season on dual registration terms at step three Coalville Town from parent club Hereford, but was recalled in October and went on to become a regular.

One of the defender’s strengths is his attacking of a dead ball and he chipped in with six goals for the Bulls last season, including one memorable stoppage-time FA Cup winner live on TV to knock out higher-ranked Bromley in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

“I can’t wait to get started, it’s a top stadium, very good for the level,” Pendley said at his official unveiling yesterday evening.

“I’ve played this level for most of my career and it’s a tough division. I would say I’m strong, quick, powerful and like to chip in with a few goals as well.

“I wanted to sort it out as soon as possible before I go away on holiday, I’ll be training out there as well.”

Pendley was released by Hereford following their 16th-placed finish in National North and Bucks boss Wilkin was quickly in contact with the defender, who had numerous offers but decided on joining Telford for a tilt at an immediate return to step two.

Meanwhile, former Bucks midfielder Robbie Evans has joined Cymru Premier outfit Newtown.

Ex-Wrexham man Evans, 27, was part of the Bucks squad that suffered relegation last term and told boss Wilkin he could not commit to the extra travel in the Southern League.

He has teamed up with the Robins, who missed out on Europa Conference League action next season via a play-off defeat.

Boss Chris Hughes said: “I’ve spoken to lots of people about him and whilst they all say what a good player he is, they all talk about his character first and foremost. Robbie’s a leader and will be a great addition to the dressing room.”