AFC Telford United cannot underestimate Southern Premier says former skipper Shane Sutton

By Jonny Drury

Former captain Shane Sutton believes AFC Telford United cannot underestimate the strength of the Southern Central Premier – as they look to bounce back from relegation.

Shane Sutton during his time at the New Bucks Head (Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS201920-040)
The Bucks will compete in the third tier of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2007 next season after finishing bottom of the National League North.

They recently discovered they will compete in the Southern Premier League next season - rather than the Northern Premier League, where they have previously played.

Former captain Sutton, who spent three-and-a-half years at the New Bucks Head before returning to Cymru Premier side Newtown, believes they will be able to attract the best talent because of the size of the club – but insists they cannot underestimate the other sides in the league.

He said: “I know a few of the lads there and it has been sad to see, they shouldn’t be where they are.

“I hope they can bounce back at the first time but there are some big clubs in that league that cannot be underestimated.

“Although, I am sure they will attract the best players at that level and they’ve got a good manager in place, so I hope they bounce back at the first time of asking.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

