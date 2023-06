'He was always going to the top': Former Telford captain Shane Sutton on ex-boss Rob Edwards' rapid rise to Premier League

Luton Town’s rise from the National League to the Premier League in less than 10 years is remarkable.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Rob Edwards spent a year in charge at the New Bucks Head (Tim Roberts) However, the story of the man who has guided them to English football’s promised land is just as impressive.