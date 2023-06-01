AFC Telford United sign Peterborough Sports defender Nathan Fox

Nathan Fox in action against the Bucks (Griffters World Photography)

The experienced full back has enjoyed success across non-league in recent years, helping Kings Lynn to reach the National League in 2020 - before playing a part in the Buxton side that won promotion to the National League North.

He spent last season with Peterborough Sports, and helped the Turbines retain their status at step two.

The 30-year-old insisted he was keen to play a part in helping the Bucks return to the second tier of non-league football at the first attempt - after hearing of Kevin Wilkin's interest.

He said: "As soon as I heard the gaffer was interested, I was really keen to get something sorted.