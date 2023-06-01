Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United sign Peterborough Sports defender Nathan Fox

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Peterborough Sports full back Nathan Fox has become AFC Telford United's second summer signing.

Nathan Fox in action against the Bucks (Griffters World Photography)
Nathan Fox in action against the Bucks (Griffters World Photography)

The experienced full back has enjoyed success across non-league in recent years, helping Kings Lynn to reach the National League in 2020 - before playing a part in the Buxton side that won promotion to the National League North.

He spent last season with Peterborough Sports, and helped the Turbines retain their status at step two.

The 30-year-old insisted he was keen to play a part in helping the Bucks return to the second tier of non-league football at the first attempt - after hearing of Kevin Wilkin's interest.

He said: "As soon as I heard the gaffer was interested, I was really keen to get something sorted.

"Obviously last season was disappointing for the club but hopefully next season we can have a really positive season and be right up there challenging for promotion. I am really excited to be signing for the club."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News