AFC Telford United's business ramping up for a summer rebuild

Kevin Wilkin (Grifftersworld Photography)

Conversations have ramped up since the Bucks discovered their place in the Southern League Central next season following National League North relegation.

Telford have just one player, defender Harry Flowers, contracted for next season and it is likely to be a significant clearout at the New Bucks Head.

"You're always a little bit on tenterhooks to know where you are going but at least there's clarity on it now," Wilkin said.

"I'd had outlying conversations with players and they can be firmed up now, whether it's players staying, going or new players and hopefully things will start to hot up on that front and we'll see some recruits in the coming weeks.

"Every day there will be some conversations had, work put into it, on the phone most days to prospective new players, finding where players are at now play-offs have finished. Things start to crank up a gear now and people move forward with a bit more confidence about where they are going to be playing, what division, who the opposition is.

"It's good to be at the end of it (unknown on divisions), so no more toing and froing, and hopefully we can get some good new fresh blood in."

Midfielder Robbie Evans has confirmed his exit and former captain, defender Matty Brown, has joined Marine.

Wilkin said of Evans: "He wanted to think about it, I think he probably had a good offer and accepted it, he sent me a message and said it wouldn't work for him if we end in the Southern Central League, with his work, one thing or another, and he'll move on.

"I'm fine about it and relaxed about it, it's what happens."