Southern League placing allowed Kevin Wilkin to continue as AFC Telford United boss

Kevin Wilkin will remain in charge at the New Bucks Head

The Bucks had pleaded their case to be moved into a southern division after relegation to step three, as opposed to northern, but were in limbo before the FA confirmed its non-league constitutions this week.

And the call had significant ramifications with Northampton-based Wilkin admitting he would have likely had to step down had the Bucks headed north.

“It was definitely what we’d been hoping for. For me personally and logistically it’s far more viable,” Wilkin said. “I probably wouldn’t have been the right person for the job if we’d have ended up in the northern section.

“So based on that, I’m fairly relieved we’re in the Southern Central, and where we can look to source players from, the majority of my knowledge and contacts lies around that area, so I’m pleased.

“I’d like to think for the club it’s the right division to go into and hopefully we can be successful.”

Former Nuneaton, Wrexham and Brackley boss Wilkin explained that the environment and a greener footprint also came into consideration for Telford’s case.

“You can make your case and Luke (Shelley, head of football operations) made a very good case,” he said. “You look at it from a logistical point of view, the distances travelling, wanting to be greener on a lot of fronts, travelling is a big thing and the mileage and distances is far reduced than if we’d gone into the north.

"The levels are equally competitive, I think, they both would’ve been tough and real challenges. Hopefully to it’ll help get players from more local, that’s the general consensus from who I’ve spoken with.