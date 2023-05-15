AFC Telford United confirmed for Southern League Central following relegation

AFC Telford United will compete in the Southern League Central next season following National League North relegation. Pic: Tim Sturgess

The club's wish to play in the Southern League, as opposed to its Northern counterpart, has been granted as the sport's governing body today confirmed the make-ups of all non-league divisions from steps one to six.

The Bucks are back in step three for the first time since 2007 after finishing bottom of National League North. Boss Kevin Wilkin has already confirmed he is to remain in charge at the New Bucks Head and early recruitment talks have taken place.

And supporters can begin clearing their 2023/24 diaries ready for the Southern League Central schedule. The step three division features several clubs from the Midlands, and also features trips to Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The division features 22 clubs. Tamworth and Rushall Olympic earned promotion from Southern Central in recent weeks, as champions and play-off winners respectively.

Also relegated into the division with the Bucks are Leamington and Kettering Town, while Bradford Park Avenue dropped into the Northern Premier.

New into the division from further down the pyramid are Halesowen Town, AFC Sudbury, Berkhamsted, Long Eaton United and Stamford.