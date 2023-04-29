AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin looking to bring in more character

Kevin Wilkin

Bucks have had a really poor season in the National League North, and following their relegation they will be playing step three football when it resumes later in the year.

The Telford boss has already begun planning for next season and says if his side want to be successful they will need more character in the dressing room.

He said: “There are players that have to change the way they approach things and the way they do things.

“That is not because it will be step three, it is because we need to be better and it needs to be more professional right the way throughout the group.

“We lack character in the group – that is something that we lack, and we are trying to address that.

“You have got to find players who have character and ability as well who mirror where the club wants to go and where I want to go as well.

“All these factors need to be taken into consideration, it is not always you get the complete player.

“It is going to take some conversation to find out about those that stay and those that don’t and those that we can afford to keep.

“Our budget will change, there is no doubt about that.

“To say that it is concrete and set in stone at the moment – it isn’t – so it is getting a handle of what we are going into.”

Telford make the trip to Boston United this weekend to bring the curtain down on their disappointing campaign.

And Wilkin is expecting there to be a lot of player movements in the close season – either departing the club or arriving in Shropshire.

He said: “Clearly, there’ll be quite a lot of change around within the group, and that’s for whatever reason.

“We have lots of players that travel a lot of distance which next season will become difficult.

“The work doesn’t stop and never stops, does it? You’re trying to progress your group and your team and the club overall, so we’ll keep going at it.