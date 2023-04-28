Boston v Telford preview: Bucks boss is looking to bow out with a rare win

Kai Williams of Telford on the attack - Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography..

The Bucks have been relegated from the National League North after a disappointing season. After 45 games they are rooted to the bottom of the league table with 32 points – trailing Leamington, who sit just above them, by 13 points.

Telford have confirmed Wilkin will be the man tasked with getting the team back into National League next season.

But before the players and management staff break for a period and plans switch to next season, Wilkin’s side have a game against Boston United.

Wilkin will be desperate to finish what has been a season to forget for the Shropshire side on a positive note, and he says he wants to win the game regardless of what stage of the season it is.

He said: “The reality is that if the players want to be at the club and play for the club, they should be going out and showing the right attitude and trying to win the game.

“Whether it is at the start of the season or it is at the end of the season, I am not too fussed. I want to win games and that does not matter at any stage of the season.

“We have got to change that mentality.

“I have said to the lads they do not need to wait until the summer to start making a change, that change could have been made now it could have been made weeks ago.

“Now is the best time to change things, not thinking I will get the summer out of the way and the rest of it.”

But Telford have only managed to win six games all season.

They have picked up one point from the last nine available. They lost 4-0 at home to Gloucester City before then being beaten 3-0 at Aggborough Stadium by Kidderminster Harriers. They did get a battling 1-1 draw at home to Scarborough Athletic last weekend and they will want to build on this during Saturday’s game.

The boss kept the same 11 players on the field last weekend, not making a substitution as Wilkin felt his side were doing well.

But they have won just three games on the road all season.

Boston United have not had the best campaign themselves, they are not in the midst of a relegation battle, but they certainly were not far away from it – so it is a game the Bucks can get something from.

It is an immensely important summer for Telford, they are still waiting to see what league they will be in when football resumes later in the year.

Wilkin has said the budget may not be as healthy as he would like when it comes to recruitment, and they will have to find different ways to make themselves competitive next year.