Kevin Wilkin warns Telford after relegation

Telford Manager Kevin Wilkin (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

The Bucks will compete at Step 3 next season following relegation, and as yet are unsure into which division they will be placed. Wilkin addressed supporters at a fans forum on Thursday evening and felt it was important that his side show their appreciation for the fans, helping to build more of a connection with them:

“To be there at the end and give the supporters a lap of appreciation for how strong and solid they’ve been all season, it’s just really disappointing that the season has panned out and ended up in the way that it has. Credit to everybody in the stadium; they've continued to get here and be behind us and stay with us in what are the most challenging of situations. They deserve a fantastic amount of praise and credit for that.”

Wilkin did issue a word of caution to Bucks fans looking ahead to a potentially easier task at Step 3:

“It's not going to be any different (in terms of the challenge) at Step 3, not at all. Every league and division is challenging for whatever reason; the dynamic changes for whatever division that you're playing in, and it’s about understanding that but still being confident and capable of being able to deal with what it throws at you.”

The Bucks have one more league game to complete before Wilkin can really roll up his sleeves and begin the rebuild:

“Being able to speak to players once they get out of contract and with the players that do become available on the market, it's important that hopefully we're at the forefront of it and we're able to put together some deals. Equally, all those guys in that changing room we will need to speak to, with a discussion to be had about where they're at and how many want to be at the club and play here next season. Clearly, there'll be quite a lot of change around within the group, and that’s for whatever reason. We have lots of players that travel a lot of distance which next season will become difficult.”