Kevin Wilkin pleased with AFC Telford United effort

Montel Gibson’s 83rd-minute equaliser may have made it appear that the Bucks had rescued a point, but in truth, it was nothing less than they deserved against a side in the play-off positions.

“I think in open play, we definitely had the best chances in the game and I’m disappointed not to close it out and take the three points. Scarborough’s best moments came from restarts, or free-kicks loaded into the box. They scored off the back of one of those, but again, credit to our players. They kept going, found a good moment there and it’s a great header from Montel. I think everybody has acquitted themselves pretty well.”