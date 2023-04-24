Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin pleased with AFC Telford United effort

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

A summer of change lies ahead for AFC Telford United, but they signed off their home fixtures with a 1-1 draw against Scarborough Athletic that met more of the standards manager Kevin Wilkin knows they have to meet more consistently next season.

Telford Manager Kevin Wilkin (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)
Montel Gibson’s 83rd-minute equaliser may have made it appear that the Bucks had rescued a point, but in truth, it was nothing less than they deserved against a side in the play-off positions.

“I was certainly pretty content with the effort levels,” said Wilkin.

“We’ve found ourselves having some good moments there.

“I think in open play, we definitely had the best chances in the game and I’m disappointed not to close it out and take the three points. Scarborough’s best moments came from restarts, or free-kicks loaded into the box. They scored off the back of one of those, but again, credit to our players. They kept going, found a good moment there and it’s a great header from Montel. I think everybody has acquitted themselves pretty well.”

