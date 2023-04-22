Notification Settings

AFC Telford United 1 Scarborough 1 - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United scored late to grab a point in their final home game of the season against Scarborough Athletic.

Montel Gibson Scores for Telford - Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
The Bucks, who were relegated earlier this month - and have since been battling to end the campaign playing for pride.

For the opening hour against the visitors, there was little in the game with both sides struggling to carve out chances.

Luke Burke for Telford with a cross in the box - Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Kai Williams cracked the crossbar on 68 minutes after a square pass from Montel Gibson - before Brad Bood was denied just seconds later with his long range effort saved.

But im similar fashion to other games this season, they were soon made to pay as Dom Tear headed the visitors into a 73rd minute lead.

The lead lasted ten minutes though as the Bucks' main goal threat Gibson scored from a tight angle following a superb Williams cross.

Kevin Wilkin's side will end their campaign next week as they travel to Boston United.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

