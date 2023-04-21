Telford v Scarborough - Match preview

Jordan Piggott

The Bucks have two chances to end what has been a poor season on a positive note.

Firstly, they welcome Scarborough Athletic to the New Bucks Head on Saturday, before making the trip to take on Boston United a week later to bring down the curtain on their National League North season.

Relegation has been confirmed for a while now which leaves nothing but personal pride at stake for the players.

Telford have shown what they can do from time to time with some unexpected and backs-to-the-wall wins, but too often they have been unable to back that up.

And that is why they find themselves in the position they do.

Injuries have not helped them and boss Kevin Wilkin has often been left frustrated by how he can rarely name an unchanged side.

That is not making excuses, it is a simple fact that any team that suffers from bad injuries finds it difficult to get any rhythm.

But the Bucks have not been good enough.

The reverse fixture at Scarborough was Wilkin’s first game in charge back in October, after the club parted ways with Paul Carden following a tough start.

They got worse initially, with a tough spell of results to start Wilkin’s reign and not winning in the league until early December.

But since then they have made an improvement but it has just not been enough and Wilkin, who is an open and honest man, has been the first to admit it.

Two positive results will leave a feel-good factor around the Shropshire club as the summer months arrive and the big rebuild begins.

Jordan Piggott will be in contention for a start, now he is fully fit and available again.

He has missed out in the last few games with a groin issue but he has recovered sufficiently for this one.

Kai Williams is more of a doubt with a hamstring problem, Wilkin is hopeful that some time off will have given him the chance to recover.

Nathan Cameron struggled through a shoulder issue last weekend but he has not reported any issues since and is good to go.

Wilkin said: “He (Piggott) would have been OK to sit on the bench at best last week.

“So he will be fit and available for this week. Kai Williams has got a niggle to his hamstring, there is nothing there that the physio can pin down and say is an issue.

“We are hoping the resting period that he has had, and not introducing him at the weekend, has given him those extra few days and it has settled down and he is good to go for the weekend.”