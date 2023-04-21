Kevin Wilkin kicks-off Telford contract talks

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks have been relegated from the National League North after a disappointing campaign for the Shropshire side.

They currently have 31 points from their 44 league games with just two fixtures are remaining.

Planning for next season has already begun at the New Bucks Head and the manager revealed initial conversations have taken place between the club and players.

He said: “We have had loose conversations with players about where they think they are at.

“Clearly, we have two games of the season to play in and do our best in for everybody.

“Firmer conversations will take place once games are over.

“I have got to work to our budget the best I can, and there have been players identified that we would like to bring into the club. Whether you get them, only time will tell.

“You have to work hard at things, and sometimes you have to be patient with signing players – it is an ever-moving picture.

“There is a framework and an idea in my mind of what we need and what we require.

“As we go on and get to the very latter part of the season then those things will obviously be uncovered a bit more.”