Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kevin Wilkin annoyed at Telford reaction

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Frustrated AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin lamented his ‘soft’ and ‘accepting’ side after their limp defeat at Kidderminster.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The relegated Bucks lost for a 25th time in 44 National League North attempts with a 3-0 defeat at Harriers.

Wilkin, who has committed to his role for next season, fumed: “You get in at half time and one or two words were said, and you’re looking for how players respond to that. We were really soft in the second period and it makes it a long afternoon; just poor moments and situations that we accept.”

He said: “Players have to understand and be hard against the ball and more ruthless and more demanding of one another.

“We’re not, as a group, capable of being that, with players who demand enough and more out of each other. They’re good lads, they’re nice lads but we’re too accepting as a group.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News