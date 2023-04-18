Kevin Wilkin annoyed at Telford reaction

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The relegated Bucks lost for a 25th time in 44 National League North attempts with a 3-0 defeat at Harriers.

Wilkin, who has committed to his role for next season, fumed: “You get in at half time and one or two words were said, and you’re looking for how players respond to that. We were really soft in the second period and it makes it a long afternoon; just poor moments and situations that we accept.”

He said: “Players have to understand and be hard against the ball and more ruthless and more demanding of one another.