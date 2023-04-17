Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin: Telford warnings went unheeded

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United manager Kevin Wilkin was left to rue warnings that were left unheeded as his already relegated team slid to a 3-0 defeat at local rivals Kidderminster Harriers, writes Rich Worton.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
Wilkin and his staff had noted their opponents’ tendency to make a fast start but on Grand National day, his side was ponderous at the starting gate and for the second match in a row fell behind with barely a minute played.

Wilkin’s annoyance was evident as he spoke after the game: “We identified at the start and the lads were warned that we needed to be strong and start the game quickly.

“You warn the players, and I don’t want to be coming in at half-time having conceded a goal within minutes of the start, but we’ve done exactly that.”

