Telford consistency is key for Kevin Wilkin

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United’s inconsistency is a massive frustration for boss Kevin Wilkin.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
The Bucks have been relegated from the National League North in what has been a tough season for the Shropshire side.

At times they have shown moments of promise, like their 2-1 win at Brackley on Good Friday, but too often they have backed that up with a bad defeat, like they did on Monday losing 4-0 to Gloucester.

He said: “It is evidence of their physical capabilities and mental capabilities, and not being able to string together back-to-back wins and expand that even further.

“To be there and to be continuously able to win games and string positive results together.

“We have not been able to do that this season. For different reasons as well at times. We have not been able to field the same side consistently and, again, it is evidence why our season has been the way it has.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

