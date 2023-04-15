Telford consistency is key for Kevin Wilkin

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

The Bucks have been relegated from the National League North in what has been a tough season for the Shropshire side.

At times they have shown moments of promise, like their 2-1 win at Brackley on Good Friday, but too often they have backed that up with a bad defeat, like they did on Monday losing 4-0 to Gloucester.

He said: “It is evidence of their physical capabilities and mental capabilities, and not being able to string together back-to-back wins and expand that even further.

“To be there and to be continuously able to win games and string positive results together.