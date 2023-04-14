Kidderminster v Telford - Match preview

Jordan Piggott (5) (AFC Telford United Defender) playing in midfield getting the ball up the pitch.

Wilkin will be in charge next season as his side seeks to regain their place in the National League North and the current crop at the club must be playing for their places.

Sadly for the Bucks, relegation from the league has been confirmed despite there still being three league games left.

Getting the better of Brackley Town on Good Friday would have given Bucks boss Wilkin enormous pleasure – especially as it is a club he used to manage.

But the 4-0 defeat to Gloucester just a couple of days later will have had the opposite impact on him.

This is perhaps the most frustrating thing – the players have it in them, but they just have not shown it on a consistent enough basis through the season to pick up the vital points they have needed.

These remaining three games will see the Bucks players needing to perform if they want to be in the boss’s plans for next season – so they should be highly motivated when they make the short trip to Kidderminster Harriers.

His side looked on course to beat them earlier in the season until they were on the receiving end of two late goals to turn the tie around.

Zak Brown got one in the 84th minute before Ethan Freemantle got the winner just three minutes later – ruling out Brendon Daniels’ penalty in the first half.

Jordan Piggott felt his groin ahead of the game against Brackley and was on the bench for the game, but did not make it on to the pitch, and he was not involved at all on Easter Monday.

Kai Williams had to be withdrawn at Brackley with an injury and although he was on the bench against Gloucester, he did not make an appearance.

But the Bucks are boosted by the return of Harry Flowers and Luke Burke.

Flowers received a straight red in the game against Curzon Ashton, which the Bucks went on to lose 3-2.

Subsequently, he missed the next four league games, as it was his second straight red of the season.

Burke was sent off in the 2-1 win at Bunbury, after a firm challenge in the first half.

Despite the sending off, Bucks rallied and came out on top, even though they had played the majority of the game with 10 men.

They did appeal the on-field decision, but it was unsuccessful.

The hosts are in good form after winning their last three league games – all of those victories have been without conceding.

Firstly, a 1-0 win at Farsley Celtic, followed by another 1-0 win at home to Buxton.