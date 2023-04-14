Kevin Wilkin making Telford transfer plans

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Last week it was confirmed that Wilkin will continue as AFC Telford United manager next season and he has been speaking about recruitment for the season.

He said: “You always want to pull together a team that feels like your own. There are players within the group that could affect the level down, it goes without saying that we have had too many players who are not ready and capable who aren’t ready for this level. I have ideas and targets and players I would like to bring to the club, and I will work the hardest I can to make that happen.

“But it doesn’t always happen and you don’t always get the players that you want, as other people might want them too.

“We are all fighting, generally, for the same players. Outside of that, you have to identify the ones you can progress and that might have to be the case in some instances.

“With our budget, we cannot just pick all the best players and pay them the amount of money they will want and demand so we have to work within a framework and a budget making it work really hard for us.”