Andy Pryce and Kevin Wilkin to hold AFC Telford United fan forum

AFC Telford United Chairman Andy Pryce

The Bucks, who have spent the majority of the season in the National League North drop zone, were relegated earlier this month.

Following the confirmation of their drop to the third tier of non-league football, the club confirmed Wilkin, who arrived from Brackley earlier in the campaign, would be remaining at the club.

Along with Pryce, the pair will be holding a Fans Forum at Win's Bar for supporters to attend on Thursday April 20.