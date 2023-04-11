Kevin Wilkin: Telford are lacking some pride

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)clapping fans after beating Banbury 2-1.

The Bucks have already been relegated from the National League North, and although Wilkin was without several more experienced players, he felt that those who did play let themselves down.

He said: “The players out there had an opportunity to showcase what they’re all about and really nail down a position for themselves in the side, and there’s several in there that haven’t really done themselves any favours, if I’m honest.

“We’re bottom of the league and trying to bring a bit of pride to what we are, but we certainly didn’t do that today.

“I said to the lads in there that some of them need to change their behaviours outside of what they do when they come to the football club; to get an improvement on themselves and be really able to compete at this level and that’s down to them.

“Some will want to, and we have enough knowledge within the management group to help them and assist them along the way, but it’s them that have got to show that bit of discipline.”

Wilkin’s side was punished by a strong Gloucester outfit for whom Sion Spence scored a hat-trick, including a goal within 40 seconds, something which frustrated the manager massively.

He added: “We’ve been guilty of allowing the opposition easy starts in games and within a minute we were loose, we switched off and were not where we needed to be. It was a far too easy goal for them to take the lead on.

“Some of the lads out there are having a real go and are just not being backed up, and it made for a long afternoon. I can only apologise to the supporters; it’s just not acceptable.”

Wilkin, although scathing of his own team, felt Gloucester were worthy winners.