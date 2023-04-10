Telford v Gloucester - Match preview

Kai Williams bringing the ball towards Blyths goal (pic Kieren Griffiths)

The Bucks, already condemned to relegation from National League North, play their penultimate home match of the season this afternoon when they host Gloucester City, aiming to follow up Friday’s impressive 2-1 win at Brackley Town.

Though their fate might be sealed, Wilkin is eager for his team to keep fighting and admits he is still learning plenty about his players as attentions turn to a squad rebuild ahead of what will be the club’s first season in the third tier of non-league for 16 years.

“If there are players who are here and what to stay at the club, the door is wide open for anyone,” he said.

“But I need to see that passion, discipline and commitment to the club, the same as the supporters do.

“If it mirrors my expectations, then we will give ourselves a chance next season.”

He continued: “When I am measuring players and understanding what they are capable of it is to look whether they are ready to put their shoulders back and do their bit for the team.

“Or do they go into their shell? We can’t have players like that at the club. It is a good test for them and for me to see what we are capable of in difficult moments.”

Wilkin and his coaching staff, who have committed to remain with the Bucks to try to engineer a swift return to step two, have already been scouting targets at the lower level.

Training was last week moved to Wednesday, to enable them to go and watch matches on Tuesday night.

“We looked at four games between us I think last Tuesday and moved training to Wednesday, to try and get a handle on that sort of level,” explained Wilkin. “We want to try and hit the ground running.

“Clearly, we are going to have a significant rebuild at the club and we won’t always get the player identification right.

“There will be some we take a chance on who aren’t right but we have to be proactive, as we are being now, to identify players who can come in and take this club onwards and upwards.

“There are some players (already here) for whom logistically it becomes incredibly difficult for. I would imagine there will be some who find it difficult with travel.

“I’ve made no secret having players who live closer to the ground and the club, who have that affinity with the place, is something we have to develop along with a winning side and mentality. There is lots of hard work to get through.”

Midfielder Kai Williams was due to be assessed over the weekend after being forced off at Brackley with a tight hamstring.