AFC Telford United display delights Kevin Wilkin

“We all feel disappointed but we have to dust ourselves down now and be really positive and move forward in the best way we can, from now until the end of the season,” said Wilkin.

“People might say that we’ve got nothing to play for now, and that’s pretty true, but you’ve got your pride to play for, and the pride of the supporters to play for. It’s about winning games, taking the field and representing people in the right way. The lads were fantastic, and credit to all of them.”

The Bucks trailed to a Martin Woods penalty in the 38th minute, and Kai Williams spurned an immediate chance to respond when his own penalty kick, awarded a minute later, was saved by Danny Lewis.

The Bucks have missed more penalties than most Bucks fans care to remember this season, but converted one in the 59th minute. Byron Moore scoring, and Wilkin felt Moore’s vast experience was the key to the successful kick.

“We’ve got a lot of players who’d be confident in taking penalties, but obviously a few have had that opportunity and missed throughout the course of the season, which can come back to haunt you,” he said. “I thought Byron was excellent; he manages the ball really well, he’s confident in his ability and his experience has really come to the fore in that moment.”