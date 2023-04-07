Brackley Town 1 AFC Telford United - Report

Montel Gibson

Kevin Wilkin, the Bucks manager, was dismissed by Brackley in September 2022, ending a spell of seven years at a club for whom he achieved great things.

This was Wilkin’s first return to the Northamptonshire club since they parted ways, and the Bucks boss was understandably beaming after his side secured victory through two dead-ball strikes, a Byron Moore penalty and a Montel Gibson free-kick.

Wilkin, who committed his immediate future to the Bucks on Wednesday, made two changes to the side defeated by Peterborough Sports; Brendon Daniels and Jamie Allen replaced Jordan Piggott and Lewis Salmon.

The game had a tentative start. Brackley, now managed by former Wolves defender Roger Johnson, had only one win in their last 10 matches and their once-assured play-off spot is now under threat.

They were hampered by the early loss of James Armson with injury, but his replacement, Sam Smart, breathed life into his side after his 19th-minute introduction.

Brackley began to string more passes together and in the 38th minute, Smart’s speed won his side a penalty when he was fouled. Skipper Martin Woods stepped up to put away the spot-kick, although keeper Joe Young dived the right way but was beaten by power.

The Bucks should have replied instantly. Kai Williams was brought down in the Brackley penalty area but took the kick himself and made a hash of it, taking a long run and striking his effort too close to Danny Lewis.

Behind at the interval, the Bucks started the second half in a reasonably assured fashion.

Young saved from Callum Stead but then the visitors began to win free-kicks in good positions. Daniels dipping one just over the crossbar.

In the 59th minute, they drew level. Daniels was fouled by Riccardo Calder, a former Buck, and Byron Moore took responsibility for the kick. After a string of penalty failures, Bucks fans were relieved to see Moore score high over Lewis.

Brackley’s fragile confidence took a blow, and the Bucks began to look the more likely winners.

In the 68th minute, a foul by Woods gave them a free-kick opportunity from 25 yards; Gibson and Daniels stood over it but it was Gibson who took it, going over the wall and into the yawning gap to Lewis’s right to give his side the lead.

Brackley didn’t really respond; the home fans and then the team began to get frustrated, leading to a rash of late bookings, but the Bucks saw the game out in reasonable comfort.

Telford: Young, Allen, Livingstone, Nolan, Cameron, Moore, Evans, Ekpolo, Daniels, Gibson, Williams (Salmon 82). Subs not used: Bood, Piggott, Rowe, Thompson.