Kevin Wilkin will stay on as AFC Telford United boss and 'fight back' to National League North

Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks were relegated to tier three of the non-league system on Tuesday evening - with Farsley Celtic's win over Brackley leaving them 18 points from safety with five games remaining.

Prior to relegation being announced, Wilkin, who took over in October but couldn't address their slide towards the relegation trap door, confirmed he was in talks about remaining at the club.

Now, chairman Andy Pryce has confirmed Wilkin will remain at the club next season as they look to return to the National League North.

He said: "Unfortunately, and despite our best efforts, we have been unable to secure the necessary points and position to retain our place in the league. We know this is a great disappointment to you all.

"We now must be positive and focus on our preparations for the upcoming season with renewed determination and commitment to achieving our goals.

"Kevin Wilkin inherited a situation in October and worked hard to rectify our league position and we are delighted that Kevin and his team will stay for 2023/24 season to help us fight back. Over the past few weeks, we have held very positive talks with Kevin regarding his plans to bring us back to step two football as soon as possible.

"We have some of the most dedicated and passionate fans a club could hope for and each and every one of you are appreciated more than we could ever say so to you all, more than ever, need your continued support on and off the pitch so that together we can support Kevin, as he builds a squad for next season, so we can bounce back and bring success back to the New Bucks Head once more."

The Bucks have struggled in the bottom half of the National League North table in recent years - and last year fought off relegation on the final day of the season.

Pryce has revealed that back in the summer the club set their 'highest ever' playing budget for current campaign and fighting relegation 'never crossed his mind'.

He also added that he takes responsibility for some of the decisions made and the outcome they have brought.

Pryce explained: "When the board and I started planning for the 2022/23 season it never crossed my mind that we would find ourselves in this position.

"We had a very healthy playing budget, the highest ever set, and plans in place to make sure we would not be in this position but for a multitude of reasons as the season played out, we now find ourselves going into Step 3 football for the 2023/24 season.

"We share your pain, anger, and disappointment with this outcome, and I will take responsibility for some decisions that have been made and the outcome they have brought.

"Every decision I have made over the past few years has always been made with the football club at heart and to make sure we have a sustainable football club that can kick off every Saturday afternoon at 3pm and my commitment remains as strong as ever and I fully intend to see us back to where we belong and beyond."