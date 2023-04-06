Brackley v Telford: Kevin Wilkin eager to restore a little pride after relegation

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin returns to face former club Brackley Town

But the Bucks head to Northamptonshire for a Good Friday clash at Wilkin’s former side Brackley Town just three days after relegation from National League North was confirmed by matters elsewhere – ironically a Brackley defeat at lowly Farsley Celtic.

It has been a miserable campaign for Bucks fans featuring just five league wins in 41 attempts under two management teams.

Brackley sit up in fourth and won’t look to cut their former promotion and cup-winning boss any slack and require a return to form themselves having gone winless in seven with four defeats and three draws.

Wilkin swapped St James Park for the New Bucks Head having been relieved of his duties by the Saints after seven years in charge last September. After about a month he was appointed Paul Carden’s successor.

He was appointed to curb an awful start to the campaign which left Telford mired in the four relegation places where the threat of the drop looked very real. Those fears have been realised five months later as Telford now face up to life outside the National League.

Wilkin has warned his players any remaining pride is at stake as the manager and club hold future planning talks over the next few weeks.

“We’ve had discussions and meetings and it will continue over the coming days and weeks, to see where we are as a club, as a group and how we best try to turn a real disappointment into a positive to move the club forward,” Wilkin said.

“Hopefully to find the club on a more sustainable footing so this situation doesn’t occur again, you don’t want to be in relegation teams, this isn’t what it’s about.

“We need to win more games, that’s what people pay their money for, that people in the community can feel proud of. But the harsh reality is I’m sure there aren’t so many people of what we’ve displays and that’s been the case for a little while.

“Gaining a greater connection with the community, putting solid foundations in, having played immersed, is the intention. It’s not easy, they’ve got to be capable on the field, but people that will go the extra yard.”

Wilkin said he is looking forward to seeing friendly faces at St James Park tomorrow but knows he and the squad owe it to Bucks fans to turn in a performance.

“It’s certainly a period of reflection, I do that after every game and after every training session.” the manager admitted. “We have to see this now as an opportunity to reflect, look what we could’ve done better, what needs to improve going forward, to bring back that feelgood factor again.

“It’s not an easy thing to find, takes a lot of hard work and togetherness and that’s what we’ll be working towards.”