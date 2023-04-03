Notification Settings

AFC Telford United were beaten by better side says Kevin Wilkin

By Russell Youll

A home defeat by a solitary goal pushed AFC Telford United to the very brink of relegation from the Vanarama National League North, losing to Peterborough Sports.

Kevin Wilkin during AFC Telford United's defeat : Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.
A wonder goal from Dan Jarvis separated the sides on the score sheet; however, manager Kevin Wilkin was honest enough to admit that his side had come up short against a solid, organised team.

“They were better than us,” admitted Wilkin. “I think they had the physical edge over us, if I’m honest. We’ve shown a lot of endeavour, and had a lot of possession in front of them but haven’t really got down the side and around the back of them at all on enough occasions.

“The goal that divided the two teams is a fantastic strike. We’ve perhaps afforded the guy a little bit too much time but look, we’re splitting hairs there. It’s a fantastic finish which Joe (Young) can’t do anything about.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

