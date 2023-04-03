AFC Telford United were beaten by better side says Kevin Wilkin

A wonder goal from Dan Jarvis separated the sides on the score sheet; however, manager Kevin Wilkin was honest enough to admit that his side had come up short against a solid, organised team.

“They were better than us,” admitted Wilkin. “I think they had the physical edge over us, if I’m honest. We’ve shown a lot of endeavour, and had a lot of possession in front of them but haven’t really got down the side and around the back of them at all on enough occasions.