AFC Telford United and Kevin Wilkin hold initial talks on future

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Initial talks have taken place between Kevin Wilkin and AFC Telford United about the boss remaining at the club next season.

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)
It has been a tough season for those at the New Bucks Head as, barring a miracle, they look set to be relegated from the National League North.

They trail Farsley Celtic by 15 points with only 18 points left available from their remaining six league games.

The boss has previously said he has enjoyed his time in Shropshire so far and would like to continue as Bucks boss, and he revealed preliminary discussions have taken place.

But he did add that further conversations will need to take place over the coming weeks and months.

He said: “We have held interim discussions.

“There will need to be further discussions as we go along and understanding about players that may want to stay, players that may not want to stay, players who I want to keep or those who I may not want to keep.

“All these bits and pieces take shape and it does take a lot of planning an effort to try and make sure you keep the best of what we have.

“The whole thing takes a lot of conversation and getting together to thrash these things out. To make sure we are on the same page so that we are productive together.”

Telford take on Peterborough Sports today, as they look to build upon last weekend’s 2-1 win at Banbury United.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

