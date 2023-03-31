Telford v Peterborough Sports preview: Bucks battling on as they target back-to-back wins

Jamie Allen is back in contention for AFC Telford United after international duty (Kieran Griffin)

They are 15 points from safety with only six games left to play, and even though relegation could be postponed for another week if other results go their way, it is a case of when not if. They did show fight and determination last weekend to beat Banbury 2-1

After seeing Luke Burke sent off in the 25th minute, going behind moments later and with the Bucks already seemingly relegated, it would have been easy for them to give up.

But they did not, and that is something they must take credit for. They are back in Shropshire this weekend as they welcome Peterborough Sports, a side that sits comfortably in mid-table.

In terms of team news, the only Telford players who remain sidelined are the two longer-term absentees Matty Brown and Jason Oswell – boss Kevin Wilkin is hopeful Brown is getting to the latter stages of his rehabilitation.

Liam Nolan returned to Wilkin’s squad last week after recovering from a calf problem.

And Jamie Allen will be back in contention this weekend subject to him coming through international duty unscathed. He missed the game at Banbury last weekend after playing for Montserrat.

Wilkin said his side are hoping they can take last week’s comeback win and use it to drive them on.

He said: “It was a fantastic result last week off the back of a difficult situation, with the ref deciding to send Luke off and then us falling behind within minutes of the sending off. A yellow card maybe, but that for me was as much as it merited, and again disappointing that referees become so pivotal in these big games.

“We are always looking to build up that bit of momentum. We would want back-to-back wins if we can, keep layering it up and making winning a habit and getting it into the players so they are expecting to win every game.

“That is where your mental position starts from, we have to accept that it is not ok to give away goals and that we want to be ruthless in keeping clean sheets and scoring at the other end.

“If we are better in both of those situations in games you will see us win more games, build that momentum and be at the better end of the league.

“I went to watch Peterborough at Kettering, but with the greatest respect it was a really poor surface, you do not get as much possession football played there.

“It is very direct route one, kick and rush, there are not many passages of play. So they will come to us and play on a great surface, so it is difficult to compare.

“But equally, I could still see they have some very capable players and they are having a fairly solid season for their first season in the National League North.”