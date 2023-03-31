AFC Telford United's 'abysmal' discipline record must improve says Kevin Wilkin

Harry Flowers has been sent off twice this season (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Luke Burke was the latest Bucks player to be dismissed last weekend, he joins Harry Flowers on the sidelines after he was sent off for the second time this season in the defeat at home against Curzon Ashton.

The Bucks are currently rooted to the bottom of the National League North table trailing 20th-placed Farsley by 15 points with only 18 points left available.

Relegation could be confirmed this weekend if they fail to win and results go against them – and the red cards have not helped according to the boss.

Wilkin said: “Keeping 11 players on the field for as many of the 46 games as you can clearly would help.

“On too many occasions we have lost players either not having them through too many yellow cards or getting red cards.

“Our disciplinary record is absolutely abysmal and it really does need to improve if we are to compete at the better end of any league.

“I cannot say I have experienced anything remotely near it.

“The discipline and understanding from game to game you cannot just go and do what you want because emotion overtakes you.