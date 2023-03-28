Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin’s delight for Telford goalscorers

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for Bucks goalscorers Lewis Salmon and Kai Williams.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The pair netted in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Banbury United – despite being down to 10 men for more than an hour.

And Wilkin revealed his pleasure at Salmon digging in at right-wing-back after the dismissal of Luke Burke.

“He’s not accustomed to that role,” said Wilkin. “He sent me a text in the week, a little bit frustrated at his lack of minutes, but what a great boy. He worked his socks off, and I’m just delighted for him because he’s a great lad and needs to be out there gaining minutes.”

And the boss also hailed Williams’ winner.

“I’m delighted for Kai,” he said. “It’s a fantastic moment, a fantastic goal and something that we needed as a group, to go on and win the game.”

