Kevin Wilkin’s delight for Telford goalscorers

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) clapping fans at the end of AFC Telford United's game.

The pair netted in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Banbury United – despite being down to 10 men for more than an hour.

And Wilkin revealed his pleasure at Salmon digging in at right-wing-back after the dismissal of Luke Burke.

“He’s not accustomed to that role,” said Wilkin. “He sent me a text in the week, a little bit frustrated at his lack of minutes, but what a great boy. He worked his socks off, and I’m just delighted for him because he’s a great lad and needs to be out there gaining minutes.”

And the boss also hailed Williams’ winner.