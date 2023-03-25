Notification Settings

Matty Brown pushing hard to get back out on the Telford pitch

By Ollie Westbury

AFC Telford United defender Matty Brown has been to see a specialist to boost his recovery chances and enable him to get back on the pitch.

Matty Brown gets a head on the ball to stop a Boston attack.
Brown has not played for the Bucks since their 2-1 defeat to Kidderminster at the New Bucks Head back in November – due to a groin injury.

And manager Kevin Wilkin has revealed the Telford skipper has been seeing a specialist in south Wales.

He said: “He is having some different treatment from a guy in Swansea.

“He is now on the last of three phases to get himself right and be available.

“Hopefully off the back of that, he won’t be far away from joining in training.”

The Telford boss also provided an update on the fitness of Jason Oswell.

The striker has been missing since the Bucks FA Trophy victory over Kings Langley, which was also in November.

And Wilkin said the forward is still a little way off from returning yet.

He said: “He is still a little way away from returning to play. He could be another month or so and he needs to be careful with that as it is a nasty injury that we do not want a recurrence of because we are rushing him back. We will be guided by Jason, he is a physio himself, by how he is feeling off the back of that.”

The Bucks take on Banbury United today in the National League North.

Ollie Westbury

