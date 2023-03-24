Telford in move to sign Joe Thomas

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

The former Shifnal man has joined from Newcastle Town having been training in Shropshire with his new team-mates for the last few weeks.

He will not be available for the Bucks trip to Banbury United this weekend, but Telford boss Kevin Wilkin will have the option to select him for the game against Peterborough Sports at the New Bucks Head a week later.

Wilkin said: “He has trained with us a few times and by signing for us it gives us the opportunity to have a look at him in an 11-a-side game situation.

“We have registered a couple of the youth team and U18 players, too, so that if we need them they can come in and grab some experience.