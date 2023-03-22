Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin frustrated at Telford pens

By Ollie Westbury

Kevin Wilkin is frustrated with AFC Telford United’s recent penalty misses but is pleased his players have the courage to take them.

Kevin Wilkin
Bucks have missed two vital penalties in recent weeks, which cost them points.

Brendon Daniels saw his saved in the 1-0 defeat to Blyth Spartans and Montel Gibson missed from 12 yards in the goalless draw at Hereford.

He said: “There did not appear to be any lack of players wanting to take them which is good but then you need to have that real strong mentality to know that you are going to dispatch it and put us in the box seat to win the game.

“You want a player that is confident enough to go up and take them. But equally, there is a craft and a skill to it and being able to take those big moments is important.”









