AFC Telford United under 18 boss Ben Sohier set to join Shrewsbury Town

AFC Telford United

Sohier has been working within the Bucks' youth set-up since 2011 - when he began coaching the club's under 10 side, climbing the ladder to become the under 18s boss in June 2021.

He has enjoyed success with the young Bucks, winning the Midland Junior Premier League after 17 victories from 22 league games.

Currently, Sohier's young side are top of the table having picked up 17 wins from 17 games - as well as reaching the Shropshire Youth Cup final, with a quadruple of trophies still on the cards.

He has also played a key role in the foundation department of the New Bucks Head club, spending several years coaching in the community before going full time to deliver the BTEC Level 3 partnership with Coaching Connextions.

Sohier will join Salop's under 16 side on a part time basis - while continuing to work at the club delivering their educational programme.

Paying tribute to his work at the club, football operations manager Luke Shelley said: "Having worked alongside Ben for 10 years, we are all absolutely gutted that Ben will be leaving the Under 18s at the end of the season. Ben is an unbelievable coach and I always feared that this day may come.

"He has remained professional, loyal and committed for many years and although we are disappointed to be losing him we understand his decision.