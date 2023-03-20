Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin anger as Telford lead slips

By Russell Youll

Boss Kevin Wilkin expressed his frustration over a calamitous five-minute spell in the first half saw AFC Telford United surrender a lead and ultimately cost them any real hope of victory in a 3-2 defeat by Curzon Ashton.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) - Kieran Griffin

The Bucks led through a 24th-minute Montel Gibson goal but collapsed as the visitors netted three times between the 28th and 33rd minutes to trample any optimism into the turf.

Wilkin said: “One of the disappointments, when you get yourself in a good position and take the lead, is to allow Curzon to get in such a commanding position going in at half-time, and if I’m honest, they could have been further ahead. The way we came out in the second period and found that little bit more purpose and quality, I think we looked the more likely side, but we’re playing catch-up at that stage and that’s not acceptable.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

