Telford 2 Curzon Ashton 3 - Report

Kai Williams (21) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) brings the ball through Curzon Ashton defence

In recent weeks, despite positive displays, the Bucks haven't been able to turn performances into wins.

However, they found themselves in front against The Nash - as Kai Williams cross from the right to find Montel Gibson, tapped home from a yard out.

But the next eight minutes summed up Bucks' campaign.

Jimmy Spencer lashed home an equaliser two minutes after the Bucks head gone ahead - and seconds later the visitors were ahead as George Waring headed home.

Then three minutes later the game had been turned on its head - as Tom Peers fired home from close range at the second attempt.

Kai Williams (21) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) and Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town) celebrating

Both sides had chances - and the Bucks did get back in the game as Prince Ekpolo headed home 20 minutes from time.