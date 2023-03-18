Telford 2 Curzon Ashton 3 - Report

In recent weeks, despite positive displays, the Bucks haven't been able to turn performances into wins.
However, they found themselves in front against The Nash - as Kai Williams cross from the right to find Montel Gibson, tapped home from a yard out.
But the next eight minutes summed up Bucks' campaign.
Jimmy Spencer lashed home an equaliser two minutes after the Bucks head gone ahead - and seconds later the visitors were ahead as George Waring headed home.
Then three minutes later the game had been turned on its head - as Tom Peers fired home from close range at the second attempt.
Both sides had chances - and the Bucks did get back in the game as Prince Ekpolo headed home 20 minutes from time.
But it didn't spark a full revival and the Bucks slipped to yet another defeat.