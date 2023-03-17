Telford v Curzon Ashton preview: Bucks hope they will be stronger for Curzon visit

Luke Rowe (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks have kept three clean sheets in succession during games against Farsley Celtic, Bradford Park Avenue and then away at Hereford last weekend, taking five points.

With the current league position, it does little to improve the outlook in what has been a desperate campaign for the Bucks – they are 18 points adrift of Kettering Town with eight games still to play.

Without a miracle, relegation is a case of when, not if.

They have been more competitive since the turn of the year and the last three games show they are putting up some kind of fight, but it feels like it is too little too late – with only pride at stake now.

They performed well last week at Hereford, and arguably could have come away with more than just a point, but they missed their second penalty in recent weeks – Montel Gibson this time the culprit – and victory on the road escaped them yet again.

They showed a lot of character in a game where they could name only three subs, with one of those being assistant coach Mark Noon.

And Kevin Wilkin is hoping to have a couple of the players missing last week back for the clash against Curzon Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “The hope is to have a couple of lads available to us again, and we do have a loan option that we can get in.

“You always find yourself wanting more, but at the moment, we are hoping to get at least one back maybe two.

“Saturday might come a little bit too soon for a couple, but there are one or two that hopefully, we can get back into the fold.

“It is not a guarantee, and it is something we have been challenged by all season. Obviously, Jason Oswell and Matty Brown are longer-term absentees.

“Jamie Allen might need a scan on his leg, there is still an issue there, but to what extent we do not know.

“Luke Rowe has been ill, he is having one or two tests to see exactly what the illness is.”

Wilkin confirmed Jordan Piggott has been back doing certain elements of training but this game might be too early for him.

Liam Nolan has also been training this week, and he could be available for the game.

After solid recent performances and results Wilkin now wants his side to capitalise on good moments in games to give them the extra bit they are searching for.

He said: “That is the extra step we need to take now, taking some of these good opportunities which will see us turn these draws into wins.

“It is that next little step and it is that next little step that does make all the difference, putting wins on the board gives you that bit of extra confidence.