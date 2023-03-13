Mixed Telford emotions for Kevin Wilkin

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager)

The Bucks may have improved in recent weeks, but only a minor miracle would save them now as they are 16 points adrift of safety with just 24 left to play for.

A late failure from the penalty spot by Montel Gibson could have given them back-to-back wins for the first time in their beleaguered season.

“I’m kind of satisfied with it, but I’m mightily aware that we really needed three points,” said Wilkin. “I’m pleased with the effort levels and the quality, certainly that we showed in the first half.

“It opened up a little bit more in the second period and Hereford had one or two moments themselves, but I’m disappointed not to take all three points.

“With the intensity that we played at in the first half and the good positions we found ourselves, to not capitalise on that and not put a goal on the board for such a strong show was a little bit disappointing, but I can’t ask any more from the lads.