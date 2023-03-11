Bad news for Telford as Matty Brown suffers a setback

Matty Brown

The defender has not featured for the Bucks since the 2-1 defeat to Kidderminster before Christmas.

A few weeks ago the Shropshire Star reported that the defender was nearing a return, but speaking ahead of Telford’s trip to Hereford the manager Kevin Wilkin revealed he has suffered a setback during his recovery.

“Matty had been doing some straight-line running which did not cause him too many issues, but he has been doing some change in direction stuff and that has caused a bit of a problem,” he said.

“He tried to kick a ball on Monday and he is still finding he is getting one or two issues.

The Bucks’ season has never got going and they are in a precarious situation in the National League North table as they trail 20th-placed Boston United by 14 points with only 27 left available.

They have won four games this season and are yet to register back-to-back victories and being without Brown is not something which has helped their survival bid. And Wilkin says they must take it easy with him.

He said: “It is small steps with Matt at the moment, we will just have to see how it develops.

“We had all hoped he had made real progress but he feels as though he has slightly regressed a little bit now.