Nathan Cameron's character hailed by AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

Nathan Cameron (Kieran Griffin)

Cameron signed a short-term deal until the conclusion of the current campaign at the end of February and since his arrival in Shropshire he has made four appearances.

During those, he has helped the Bucks shore up their defence, seeing them concede only the two goals.

And on Tuesday night, he got his first goal for the club too when he headed a corner past George Sykes-Kenworthy in the Bradford Park Avenue goal, something that Wilkin was happy to see.

“He brings solidness to our backline, he is physically very strong and he has had a good career,” the Bucks boss said.

“Nathan is a competitive boy, but equally, he has that bit of character within the changing room where he believes in what he does.

“He takes responsibility for his role within the team, and he helps improve the group, that is what he does we are delighted he scored and got a goal as well.

“He is a solid player, and the type of player we need more of as he can deal with the physical side as well as the mental side.”

The 31-year-old has an eye-catching CV thanks to spells at Coventry City, Bury, Macclesfield Town, Wigan and Solihull Moors.