Hereford v Telford preview: Kevin Wilkin is looking for a Bucks repeat

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks were in uncharted territory in the first half of their game with Bradford Park Avenue after they breezed into a 3-0 lead before the break in their National League North clash on Tuesday evening.

They added a fourth in the second period as Telford fans witnessed an evening of joy in a season of low points.

And the Bucks boss, Wilkin, is now urging his side to match the performance levels they showed in the first half when they make the journey to Herefordshire on Saturday.

He said: “I think that is the challenge, we went in at half-time at 3-0 on Tuesday night and that was the challenge I put to the players.

“Can they come out in the second period as they were in the first, we knew, should reach those levels of intensity we would win the game.

“We did not quite reach the levels we did in the first half, but we did enough to manage the game. And now the challenge is for the players ‘can we go and repeat that level of intensity?’

“Hereford will be an improvement, quality-wise and ability-wise with the greatest respect to Bradford, but we have come up against other sides who have been at the sharp end of it and been on those games for really long periods. Keeping clean sheets is massively important as it gives you the chance to build and win games.”

Although relegation has not been mathematically confirmed, the Bucks’ position in the league table is perilous and it would take a miraculous recovery for them to stay up now as they trail 20th-placed Boston United by 14 points with only 27 left on offer. They must keep fighting, and a win on Saturday would see them secure their first back-to-back wins of the season. The chances of this do appear slim as they have only won once away from Shropshire all campaign.