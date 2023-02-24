'Too many draws' have hurt AFC Telford United's survival bid says Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks drew again in midweek (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Bucks boss Wilkin acknowledged the “massive mountain” facing his side in their bid to avoid the drop to step three.

Ex-Brackley boss Wilkin, appointed in early October, helped the Bucks plug their run of defeats after Christmas, where an unbeaten run of six games – featuring just one win – did little to help Telford clear of the mire.

“We have to remain optimistic,” Wilkin said. “There was a time where in late December and early January we got a lot of draws.

“I don’t look back, but I look at that and clearly you can make a case when we’re in leading positions and could put another half-a-dozen points there.”

Rock-bottom Telford host second-bottom Blyth Spartans tomorrow.

Blyth are one of five clubs on 33 points, 13 clear of Telford. Four clubs will be relegated from National North this season. Taking into account a far inferior goal difference, the Bucks are 14 points from safety.

Wilkin said: “All of a sudden, if you’re only seven points behind with a game coming up like we do tomorrow, which is a game we must win, it puts a whole different perspective on it.

“We know we have a massive mountain to climb, that’s without any of those clubs picking up points, whatever we do against them we’ve got to hope they stop picking up points.