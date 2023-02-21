Telford 1 Leamington 1 - Report

Telford Goal (Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography)

The Bucks had a new signing, Nathan Cameron, on the substitutes bench; the 31-year-old former Coventry City, Bury and Macclesfield had most recently been at Hednesford Town, having spent last season at Kidderminster Harriers.

Both sides gave plenty of evidence as to why they are under threat of relegation, in a first half almost entirely devoid of quality.

There was an almost funereal air to proceedings at times, with the Bucks’ recent results perhaps suggesting some fans were feeling that the game was up, at least as far as staying in the division was concerned.

The one noteworthy moment of the first half came when Dan Turner ghosted in behind the Bucks’ defence to steer home a Dan Meredith cross from the left, following a corner.

Behind at the interval, there seemed no one on the Bucks’ side capable of providing a spark, and the game meandered.

The Bucks levelled in the 71st minute, or to be more accurate, the Brakes levelled for them.

Wilkin’s side had found a bit of urgency, but nothing looked on when Jack Lane smashed a clearance against his own teammate, Dan Meredith; the ball rebounded past former Bucks loanee Ted Cann in the blink of an eye.

Given a degree of impetus, the Bucks did stage some attempts to try and score a second goal.

A rash of bookings as frustrations surfaced, and the Bucks had a few late corners, but the visitors seemed content with a point, and in the end the hosts had to settle for the same.

Telford (3-5-2): Young, Burke, Flowers, Piggott, Rowe (c), Ekpolo (Cameron 60), Williams (Salmon 85), Daniels, Moore (Evans 60), Allen, Gibson. Subs not used: Bood, O’Brien.

Referee: Stuart Morland.

Assistants: Francis Sibley, Brandon Scaife.