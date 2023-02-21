Notification Settings

AFC Telford United must recruit closer to home says boss Kevin Wilkin

By Matt Maher

Boss Kevin Wilkin claims AFC Telford must focus recruitment closer to home after a season ravaged by injury and unavailability.

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks, who sit 13 points adrift of safety at the foot of National League North ahead of tonight’s visit of Leamington, have been unable to call on key players at various points this term.

Wilkin, who took charge in October, believes the long distances travelled by some members of the squad has not helped.

“I’m trying to unearth why the injury situation should be as bad as it is and I don’t think it helps, it’s not a positive when players are travelling in excess of two, two-and-a-half hours to play a home game,” he said.

“I’m not making excuses, or saying it definitely is the reason, it’s not to say I wouldn’t take a player from that distance again.

“What I am saying is, ideally I look and try to take players from within an hour of your home ground, that’s generally where I sit with it.

“That’s not set in stone, as I say, two-and-a-half hours’ driving isn’t ideal preparation.

“I know they can car share, but we need to be mindful, understand and always learn, come up with reasons why we do with a lack of personnel at certain times and why we’re underachieving.”

