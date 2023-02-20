Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin: Telford ‘need a bit of nastiness’

By Russell Youll

Defeat by a single goal for AFC Telford United increased the likelihood of relegation from the National League North for Kevin Wilkin’s team, as they succumbed to an 86th-minute winner by Jordan Thewlis at Alfreton Town.

Kevin Wilkin
Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks again enjoyed good spells in the game but Wilkin was realistic in his assessment, recognising that hard work is the basis for success but needs to be allied to quality

The boss said: “There’s been no lack of effort from the lads, they’ve worked incredibly hard today to nullify Alfreton’s threat.

“There were lots of positives about that performance, but ultimately we’ve lost the game.

“We need to understand that we need that little bit more nastiness and ruthlessness in certain areas, and to see it through for the full period.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

