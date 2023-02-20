Kevin Wilkin: Telford ‘need a bit of nastiness’

The Bucks again enjoyed good spells in the game but Wilkin was realistic in his assessment, recognising that hard work is the basis for success but needs to be allied to quality
The boss said: “There’s been no lack of effort from the lads, they’ve worked incredibly hard today to nullify Alfreton’s threat.
“There were lots of positives about that performance, but ultimately we’ve lost the game.
“We need to understand that we need that little bit more nastiness and ruthlessness in certain areas, and to see it through for the full period.”