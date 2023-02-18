Alfreton Town 1-0 AFC Telford United - Report

Montel Gibson had a late penalty appeal turned down (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks remain in desperate need of points having been cut adrift at the bottom of the National League North table.

But despite a battling display against Alfreton - they were hit late on and could not recover.

Report

Matt Rhead headed over early on for the hosts - who enjoyed the better of the early chances.

The Bucks had goalkeeper Joe Young to thank as he produced a superb save to keep out Dayle Southwell, before then denying Connor Branson.

Montel Gibson saw a free kick fly wide of the Alfreton goal on the half hour mark - with the sides level at the break.

Alfreton had a penalty shout turned down early in the second half as Rhead went down under pressure from Brad Bood - before home keeper George Willis denied Kai Williams.

It was a tight affair from then on in with neither side creating any clear cut chances - before Bucks hearts were broken four minutes from time.

Out of nothing the ball found its way to Thewlis and he fired home past Young to give Alfreton the lead.

Three minutes into injury time the Bucks thought they were going to have the chance to snatch a point as Gibson went down in the box sparking penalty appeals, but the shouts were waved away.