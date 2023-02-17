Alfreton v Telford preview: Kevin Wilkin 'hoped to do more’ to rescue Bucks

Kevin Wilkin admits he backed himself to be able to lift Telford from the mire but has been unable to. Midfielder Luke Rowe has been a regular for the Bucks since checking in.

The Bucks’ desperate campaign shows no sign of relenting as National League North fixtures dwindle down with Telford 12 points from safety.

They have been rooted to the foot of the table for a number of months and ex-Brackley chief Wilkin has been unable to secure the wins to lift Telford clear of the bottom four.

The boss takes his side to ninth-placed Alfreton Town tomorrow before a couple of relegation six-pointers against Leamington, in 22nd, and 23rd-placed Blyth Spartans, both at home. The duo are currently within 10 points of the Bucks.

Asked to address the club’s situation from the viewpoint of himself and his squad, Wilkin said: “No, it’s not easy. We’ve spoken for a little while now and I try to emphasise with the players who important it is when we cross that white line that we are taking points and winning games.

“Sometimes maybe as a player you can’t always feel how important (it is), however far back – whether that’s right at the start of the season.

“All those situations and behaviours stack up and now we’re at a point where we have 14 games left and we’re all doing the maths. We can’t avoid looking at it, how much of a squeeze there is on us now.

“We need at least four wins to get out of the bottom four, that’s without anybody else picking up points.

“Let’s not try to brush it under the carper, avoid it or have difficult conversations, those conversations need to be had.

“We’ve not picked up the points, I’ll be the first to hold my hands up, I’ve not picked up the points I thought I’d be able to at this stage – I can’t hide from that.

“I was brought in to keep the club at the level and at the moment the squeeze is on, 100 per cent.”

Hosts Alfreton have not finished higher than ninth – their finish last season – since their relegation back to step two in 2015.

Billy Heath has been in charge since 2018 and his side have lost just once in 10 games dating back to November.

Wilkin’s record at the New Bucks Head since taking over in October reads three wins from 22 – two in 20 in National North.

He added of his record: “I do understand that but it’s not going to change my consistent behaviours that I think is right for this group and to drive us forward in the short and longer term of building something at the club.

“I need to be consistent about what I am, that for me is the real important thing. I work with what I’ve got, try to improve what we’ve got, to get us further forward as a group and grow something.

“That’s what I think I’ve done at all clubs I’ve been at previously and I certainly feel the pain of the position we’re in as much as anybody does, trust me more than anybody I don’t want to be there, it’s not a position I’ve been familiar with at any stage of my managerial career.

“I will continue to do my best, to fight and do the right things. I take heart in the players wanting to work hard, improve and fight for the badge. I don’t like the position we’re in but I love working hard with players and trying to progress them and put a side out that our club can feel proud of.

“I get really frustrated with it, sometimes it’s difficult with some decisions. Some people in the club house are quite right to ask questions but sometimes you need the vision of the situation we find ourselves in and you get a better understanding.”