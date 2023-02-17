AFC Telford United's Devarn Green joins National League Oldham Athletic

AFC Telford United's Devarn Green has joined Oldham. Pic: Kieren Griffin Devarn Green (15) (AFC Telford United Striker) being Fouled by Hereford player. Devarn Green (15) (AFC Telford United Striker) running down the wing being pressured by Darlington player.

Green has been out of the reckoning at the New Bucks Head since telling boss Kevin Wilkin he wished to leave the club.

He has spent the last couple of weeks on trial at the Latics, a former Football League stalwart who were last season relegated from the league for the first time in their history.

Green, 26, was under contract at Telford but Oldham, 19 in the National League under David Unsworth, have sealed his purchase.

Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin, whose side travelled to Alfreton tomorrow, had admitted he was disappointed Green wanted to leave.

“You make that a starting point, if you have a bottomless pit you can get who you want, when you want," Wilkin told the Shropshire Star.

“That’s not where we are, that’s not to say Andy (Pryce, chairman) and the directors have not been on board to move it forward.

“We have to think about the short-term but also look at longer-term thinking for the club. I understand that as manager.

“I’m not saying for one moment Andy, Steve (Pryce) and Ian (Dosser) have ever said no to something when I’ve needed it, I’m not blaming them, but we are where we are, there’s no bottomless pit.

“Will one player be the silver bullet to get us out of the position we find ourselves in? Sometimes they can and get fortunate, but very often not. You can extend it further and look at the injuries and suspensions, they don’t make it easy.